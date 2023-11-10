How to Watch Iowa vs. Alabama State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Alabama State Hornets (0-1) go up against the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Iowa vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Peacock
Iowa Stats Insights
- Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents hit.
- In games Iowa shot better than 43.7% from the field, it went 15-4 overall.
- The Hornets ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball, the Hawkeyes finished 65th.
- Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Hawkeyes recorded were 7.5 more points than the Hornets allowed (72.6).
- When Iowa put up more than 72.6 points last season, it went 18-6.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Iowa averaged 19.9 more points per game (89.8) than it did in away games (69.9).
- The Hawkeyes gave up 76.0 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.0 more points than they allowed on the road (72.0).
- Iowa averaged 10.0 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 3.3 more threes and 8.1% points better than it averaged away from home (6.7 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|North Dakota
|W 110-68
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/10/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
