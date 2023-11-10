Iowa vs. Alabama State November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) will face the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on Peacock.
Iowa vs. Alabama State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Iowa (-32.5)
- Total: 160.5
- TV: Peacock
Iowa Top Players (2022-23)
- Kris Murray: 20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Filip Rebraca: 14.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tony Perkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Payton Sandfort: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Connor McCaffery: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Alabama State Top Players (2022-23)
- Ashton McClelland: PTS, 0 REB, AST, STL, BLK
- Antonio Madlock: 11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan O'Neal: 8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Alex Anderson: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Range: 14 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Iowa vs. Alabama State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Iowa Rank
|Iowa AVG
|Alabama State AVG
|Alabama State Rank
|16th
|80.1
|Points Scored
|63.3
|345th
|306th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|254th
|65th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|30th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|35th
|104th
|8
|3pt Made
|6
|315th
|12th
|16.5
|Assists
|9.9
|353rd
|15th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
