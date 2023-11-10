The Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) host the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock. There is no line set for the game.

Iowa vs. Alabama State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

Iowa had more success against the spread than Alabama State last season, sporting an ATS record of 13-15-0, as opposed to the 12-15-0 mark of the Hornets.

Iowa vs. Alabama State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 80.1 143.4 74.7 147.3 149.6 Alabama State 63.3 143.4 72.6 147.3 140.3

Additional Iowa Insights & Trends

Last year, the Hawkeyes recorded 80.1 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 72.6 the Hornets allowed.

Iowa had a 12-7 record against the spread and an 18-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.

Iowa vs. Alabama State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 13-15-0 15-13-0 Alabama State 12-15-0 6-21-0

Iowa vs. Alabama State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa Alabama State 14-3 Home Record 5-5 4-7 Away Record 2-18 11-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.3 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-8-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-12-0

