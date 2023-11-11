The Clemson Tigers (5-4) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium in an ACC showdown.

Clemson owns the 55th-ranked offense this season (402 yards per game), and has been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking sixth-best with just 274.3 yards allowed per game. Georgia Tech ranks 28th in the FBS with 33.2 points per game on offense, and it ranks 104th with 30.1 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

Clemson Georgia Tech 402 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 465.3 (17th) 274.3 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.7 (124th) 159.7 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.1 (13th) 242.3 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.2 (43rd) 16 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (17th)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has 2,056 pass yards for Clemson, completing 62.8% of his passes and recording 14 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Phil Mafah, has carried the ball 109 times for 625 yards (69.4 per game), scoring eight times.

Will Shipley has carried the ball 112 times for 515 yards (57.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Beaux Collins' 445 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 59 times and has registered 33 catches and two touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has put up a 404-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes on 44 targets.

Jake Briningstool has been the target of 50 passes and hauled in 33 receptions for 357 yards, an average of 39.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has been a dual threat for Georgia Tech this season. He has 2,330 passing yards (258.9 per game) while completing 63.3% of his passes. He's thrown 22 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 545 yards (60.6 ypg) on 76 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes has carried the ball 115 times for 664 yards, with six touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr. paces his squad with 552 receiving yards on 33 receptions with six touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has caught 37 passes and compiled 432 receiving yards (48 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dominick Blaylock's 19 grabs (on 29 targets) have netted him 269 yards (29.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

