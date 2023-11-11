When the Drake Bulldogs match up with the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our computer model predicts the Bulldogs will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Drake vs. Presbyterian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Drake (-23.4) 45.9 Drake 35, Presbyterian 11

Drake Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs put together a 7-3-0 ATS record last year.

Bulldogs games went over the point total five out of 10 times last season.

Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Hose had a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread last year.

The Blue Hose and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 10 times last season.

Bulldogs vs. Blue Hose 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Drake 21.6 25.1 32.3 17.3 14.5 21.8 Presbyterian 21.4 26.3 23.8 21.8 19.6 30

