Iowa State vs. BYU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) will face off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the BYU Cougars (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Cougars will attempt to pull off an upset as 7-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 41.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Iowa State vs. BYU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Iowa State vs. BYU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Provo, Utah
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Iowa State vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|BYU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-7)
|41.5
|-275
|+225
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-7)
|41.5
|-300
|+240
Iowa State vs. BYU Betting Trends
- Iowa State has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- BYU has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Cougars have been an underdog by 7 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big 12
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
