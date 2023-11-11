Based on our computer projections, the Northern Iowa Panthers will defeat the Missouri State Bears when the two teams play at Robert W. Plaster Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which begins at 3:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Northern Iowa (-7.4) 56.8 Northern Iowa 32, Missouri State 25

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 MVFC Predictions

Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers covered five times in 10 games with a spread last season.

Panthers games hit the over nine out of 10 times last year.

Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Bears have won once against the spread this year.

The Bears have played six games this season and three of them have gone over the total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri State 30.7 31.3 33 28 28.8 34 Northern Iowa 27.2 23.3 34.5 20.3 21.4 25.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.