The Missouri State Bears (3-6) meet a fellow MVFC foe when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Robert W. Plaster Stadium.

With 433.9 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 12th-worst in the FCS, Missouri State has been forced to rely on its 29th-ranked offense (404.4 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Northern Iowa is compiling 27.2 points per game on offense this season (52nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 23.3 points per game (36th-ranked) on defense.

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Key Statistics

Northern Iowa Missouri State 383.9 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.4 (30th) 319.2 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433.9 (116th) 118.4 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 102.7 (113th) 265.4 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.8 (7th) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has recored 2,316 passing yards, or 257.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.1% of his passes and has recorded 13 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Tye Edwards has rushed 85 times for 389 yards, with four touchdowns.

Amauri Pesek-Hickson has rushed for 360 yards on 73 carries with five touchdowns.

Sam Schnee paces his team with 783 receiving yards on 46 catches with four touchdowns.

Logan Wolf has put together a 345-yard season so far. He's caught 28 passes on 28 targets.

Sergio Morancy's 21 catches (on 18 targets) have netted him 342 yards (38 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jordan Pachot has thrown for 1,698 yards (188.7 ypg) to lead Missouri State, completing 66.2% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

Jacardia Wright has racked up 618 yards on 132 carries while finding paydirt six times as a runner. He's also caught 13 passes for 234 yards (26 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jakairi Moses has been handed the ball 20 times this year and racked up 112 yards (12.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Raylen Sharpe's leads his squad with 745 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 54 catches (out of 67 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Terique Owens has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 520 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jmariyae Robinson has a total of 389 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 34 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

