The No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. West Virginia matchup.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma (-12.5) 58.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma (-13.5) 58.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Oklahoma has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Sooners have been favored by 12.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.

West Virginia has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Oklahoma & West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Oklahoma To Win the National Champ. +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500 To Win the Big 12 +450 Bet $100 to win $450 West Virginia To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

