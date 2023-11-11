The Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) square off against a fellow SEC opponent when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M is compiling 32.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 37th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 38th, surrendering 21.6 points per game. Mississippi State is accumulating 22.7 points per game on offense this season (100th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 25.7 points per game (67th-ranked) on defense.

For more details on this matchup, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, continue reading.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Texas A&M Mississippi State 401.2 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.7 (107th) 296.9 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.0 (56th) 131.1 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.8 (85th) 270.1 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.9 (106th) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (30th) 7 (125th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (97th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has compiled 1,452 yards (161.3 ypg) on 118-of-190 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Le'Veon Moss has racked up 439 yards on 86 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Amari Daniels has racked up 425 yards on 78 attempts, scoring four times.

Ainias Smith has hauled in 39 receptions for 652 yards (72.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Evan Stewart has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 506 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jahdae Walker has a total of 274 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 18 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has racked up 1,275 yards (141.7 ypg) while completing 61.4% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has rushed for 500 yards on 97 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also added 18 catches, totaling 138 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Michael Wright has been given 56 carries and totaled 281 yards with three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin paces his squad with 554 receiving yards on 38 receptions with three touchdowns.

Zavion Thomas has put up a 310-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 27 passes on 45 targets.

Justin Robinson's 33 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 221 yards.

