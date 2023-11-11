CUSA teams were in action for three games in the Week 11 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Old Dominion vs. Liberty

Week 11 CUSA Results

Liberty 38 Old Dominion 10

Pregame Favorite: Liberty (-13.5)

Liberty (-13.5) Pregame Total: 59.5

Liberty Leaders

Passing: Kaidon Salter (13-for-22, 225 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Kaidon Salter (13-for-22, 225 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Quinton Cooley (19 ATT, 85 YDS)

Quinton Cooley (19 ATT, 85 YDS) Receiving: CJ Daniels (8 TAR, 7 REC, 137 YDS, 2 TDs)

Old Dominion Leaders

Passing: Grant Wilson (23-for-42, 161 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Grant Wilson (23-for-42, 161 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Wilson (16 ATT, 64 YDS)

Wilson (16 ATT, 64 YDS) Receiving: Javon Harvey (15 TAR, 12 REC, 76 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Liberty Old Dominion 455 Total Yards 280 225 Passing Yards 161 230 Rushing Yards 119 1 Turnovers 1

Next Week's CUSA Games

UMass Minutemen at No. 25 Liberty Flames

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Williams Stadium

Williams Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

UTEP Miners at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Sam Houston Bearkats at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

New Mexico State Aggies at Auburn Tigers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Favorite: -

Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Favorite: -

