The Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are slated to play in a Week 10 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will A.J. Dillon find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will A.J. Dillon score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Dillon has run for a team-high 306 yards on 94 attempts (38.3 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Dillon has added 11 catches for 103 yards (12.9 per game).

Dillon has one rushing touchdown this season.

A.J. Dillon Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 13 19 0 2 17 0 Week 2 @Falcons 15 55 0 1 8 0 Week 3 Saints 11 33 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 5 11 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 20 76 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 15 61 0 2 34 0 Week 8 Vikings 6 11 0 5 41 0 Week 9 Rams 9 40 0 1 3 0

