The Florida Panthers (8-4-1) are heavy favorites (-250 moneyline odds to win) when they host a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (5-7), who have +200 moneyline odds, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs Panthers Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in five of 12 games this season.

The Panthers have been victorious in five of their seven games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (71.4%).

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 12 games this season, with five upset wins (41.7%).

Florida has had moneyline odds set at -250 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Chicago has a record of 4-2 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +200 or longer on the moneyline.

