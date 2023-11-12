The Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart and the Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard's seven goals and four assists in 12 matchups give him 11 points on the season.

Nick Foligno's eight points this season, including two goals and six assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Chicago.

This season, Corey Perry has scored three goals and contributed five assists for Chicago, giving him a point total of eight.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a record of 1-4-0 in five games this season, conceding 18 goals (4.0 goals against average) with 134 saves and an .882 save percentage, 56th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Panthers Players to Watch

Reinhart is one of Florida's leading contributors with 17 points. He has scored nine goals and picked up eight assists this season.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has chipped in with 14 points (five goals, nine assists).

Matthew Tkachuk has 13 points for Florida, via three goals and 10 assists.

Anthony Stolarz (1-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.6 on the season. His .902% save percentage ranks 35th in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.58 27th 9th 2.85 Goals Allowed 3.42 22nd 2nd 34.5 Shots 27 31st 6th 27.9 Shots Allowed 34.9 30th 26th 12.5% Power Play % 11.63% 27th 23rd 74.42% Penalty Kill % 82.5% 11th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.