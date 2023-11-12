Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Panthers on November 12, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Sam Reinhart, Connor Bedard and others in the Florida Panthers-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Bedard is one of the top offensive options for Chicago with 11 points (0.9 per game), with seven goals and four assists in 12 games (playing 19:19 per game).
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Nov. 9
|2
|2
|4
|5
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) and plays an average of 21:02 per game.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 10
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Capitals
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 6
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Capitals
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
