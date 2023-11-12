The Detroit Pistons (2-8) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (3-6) on November 12, 2023 at United Center.

Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Bulls vs Pistons Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Pistons allow to opponents.

In games Chicago shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 2-3 overall.

The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at ninth.

The Bulls score just 4.8 fewer points per game (108.9) than the Pistons give up (113.7).

When Chicago scores more than 113.7 points, it is 1-1.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls average 112 points per game when playing at home, compared to 105 points per game in road games, a difference of seven points per contest.

Defensively Chicago has played better in home games this season, allowing 113 points per game, compared to 115 when playing on the road.

At home, the Bulls are sinking 3.8 more three-pointers per game (12.6) than when playing on the road (8.8). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to in away games (33.7%).

Bulls Injuries