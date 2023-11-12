United Center is where the Chicago Bulls (3-6) and Detroit Pistons (2-8) will clash on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Nikola Vucevic and Jalen Duren are players to watch for the Bulls and Pistons, respectively.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Pistons

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSDET

Bulls' Last Game

The Bulls lost their previous game to the Suns, 116-115 in OT, on Wednesday. Vucevic starred with 26 points, plus six boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Vucevic 26 6 3 1 1 2 Zach LaVine 22 8 8 1 0 3 DeMar DeRozan 22 2 7 1 2 1

Bulls vs Pistons Additional Info

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan averages 23.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game, making 44.6% of shots from the floor.

Vucevic posts 14.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the field.

Zach LaVine puts up 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 40% from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Alex Caruso puts up 7.3 points, 6 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Coby White averages 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4 assists per contest, shooting 30.8% from the floor and 25% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

