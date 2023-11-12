Christian Watson will be running routes against the eighth-worst passing defense in the league when his Green Bay Packers play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Watson has caught 12 passes on 26 targets for 213 yards and one score. He averages 42.6 yards per game.

Watson vs. the Steelers

Watson vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Pittsburgh in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have allowed seven opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Pittsburgh has given up two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Steelers is allowing 244.1 yards per contest this year, which ranks 25th in the NFL.

The Steelers' defense ranks 10th in the NFL with 10 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Christian Watson Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-115)

Watson Receiving Insights

Watson has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of five games (20.0%).

Watson has 10.0% of his team's target share (26 targets on 261 passing attempts).

He has racked up 8.2 yards per target (213 yards on 26 targets).

In one of five games this season, Watson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has 5.9% of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Watson has been targeted three times in the red zone (7.3% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts).

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 3 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

