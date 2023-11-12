Will Corey Perry Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 12?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is slated for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Corey Perry light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Corey Perry score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Perry stats and insights
- In three of 12 games this season, Perry has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- On the power play, Perry has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Perry averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 37 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
