Sunday's game features the Drake Bulldogs (2-0) and the Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) matching up at Knapp Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-67 win for heavily favored Drake according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

Last time out, the Bulldogs won on Thursday 78-66 over Saint Louis.

Drake vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Drake vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 78, Iowa State 67

Other MVC Predictions

Drake Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game last season, with a +420 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.2 points per game (10th in college basketball) and gave up 66.0 per contest (227th in college basketball).

With 77.5 points per game in MVC contests, Drake averaged 1.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (79.2 PPG).

The Bulldogs averaged 82.0 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.0 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.0 points per contest.

When playing at home, Drake ceded 3.7 fewer points per game (62.7) than away from home (66.4).

