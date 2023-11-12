The Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) hit the court against the Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Bengals allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Iowa State had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Bengals ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cyclones finished 241st.

Last year, the 67.6 points per game the Cyclones recorded were just 3.4 fewer points than the Bengals allowed (71.0).

Iowa State went 10-1 last season when scoring more than 71.0 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison

Iowa State scored 72.0 points per game in home games last year, compared to 63.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Cyclones ceded 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than on the road (68.2).

Looking at three-point shooting, Iowa State performed better in home games last season, making 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule