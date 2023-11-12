How to Watch Iowa State vs. Idaho State on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) hit the court against the Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN+.
Iowa State vs. Idaho State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Iowa State Stats Insights
- The Cyclones made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Bengals allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- Iowa State had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Bengals ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cyclones finished 241st.
- Last year, the 67.6 points per game the Cyclones recorded were just 3.4 fewer points than the Bengals allowed (71.0).
- Iowa State went 10-1 last season when scoring more than 71.0 points.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison
- Iowa State scored 72.0 points per game in home games last year, compared to 63.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Cyclones ceded 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than on the road (68.2).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Iowa State performed better in home games last season, making 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Iowa State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Green Bay
|W 85-44
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Lindenwood
|W 102-47
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Grambling
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|VCU
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
