Iowa State vs. Idaho State November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) will face the Idaho State Bengals (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Iowa State vs. Idaho State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Iowa State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaren Holmes: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tamin Lipsey: 7.3 PTS, 4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gabe Kalscheur: 12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Osun Osunniyi: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Caleb Grill: 9.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Idaho State Top Players (2022-23)
- Brayden Parker: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brock Mackenzie: 13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Miguel Tomley: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Austin Smellie: 6.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Iowa State vs. Idaho State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Iowa State Rank
|Iowa State AVG
|Idaho State AVG
|Idaho State Rank
|283rd
|67.6
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|18th
|62.6
|Points Allowed
|71
|207th
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|28.5
|328th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|285th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
