The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-0) play the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Iowa vs. Northern Iowa 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes put up an average of 87.3 points per game last year, 21.8 more points than the 65.5 the Panthers allowed.

Iowa had a 17-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 74.6 points.

Last year, the Panthers recorded 74.6 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 71.8 the Hawkeyes gave up.

Northern Iowa went 16-3 last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Last season, the Panthers had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.1% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents hit.

The Hawkeyes shot at a 51.1% rate from the field last season, four percentage points greater than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Schedule