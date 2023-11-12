Should you wager on Jason Dickinson to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Florida Panthers face off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Dickinson stats and insights

Dickinson has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Panthers this season in one game (zero shots).

Dickinson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 37 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

