Will Jayden Reed cash his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Will Jayden Reed score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Reed has been targeted on 40 occasions, and has 23 receptions, leading the Packers with 333 yards (41.6 per game) while also scoring three TDs this year.

In two of eight games this season, Reed has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

Jayden Reed Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0 Week 4 Lions 5 3 55 0 Week 5 @Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 21 1 Week 8 Vikings 6 4 83 0 Week 9 Rams 3 3 19 0

