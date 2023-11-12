How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 12
FC Lorient versus Clermont Foot 63 is one of many solid options on today's Ligue 1 schedule.
Info on live coverage of today's Ligue 1 play is included for you.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs FC Lorient
FC Lorient is on the road to take on Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Clermont Foot 63 (+120)
- Underdog: FC Lorient (+255)
- Draw: (+230)
Watch FC Metz vs FC Nantes
FC Nantes is on the road to take on FC Metz at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: FC Nantes (+140)
- Underdog: FC Metz (+215)
- Draw: (+220)
Watch Lille OSC vs Toulouse FC
Toulouse FC is on the road to take on Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Lille OSC (-190)
- Underdog: Toulouse FC (+500)
- Draw: (+340)
Watch Stade Rennes vs Olympique Lyon
Olympique Lyon journeys to match up with Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park in Rennes.
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Stade Rennes (-150)
- Underdog: Olympique Lyon (+380)
- Draw: (+320)
Watch RC Lens vs Olympique Marseille
Olympique Marseille makes the trip to play RC Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: RC Lens (+125)
- Underdog: Olympique Marseille (+220)
- Draw: (+250)
