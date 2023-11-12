On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Florida Panthers. Is Lukas Reichel going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Reichel stats and insights

Reichel is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

Reichel has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

