The Sunday college basketball slate includes six games with a MVC team on the court. Among those games is the Iowa Hawkeyes taking on the Northern Iowa Panthers.

MVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Evansville Purple Aces at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Iowa Hawkeyes at Northern Iowa Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Iowa State Cyclones at Drake Bulldogs 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - UIC Flames at Milwaukee Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Valparaiso Beacons at Eastern Illinois Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Central Michigan Chippewas at Bradley Braves 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 -

