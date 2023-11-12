Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Wagering on a player to score is a fun way to engage with an NHL game -- here's a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds for Sunday, featuring all five matchups across the league.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +110 to score
Panthers vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- Reinhart's stats: 9 goals in 13 games
Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +110 to score
Panthers vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- Tkachuk's stats: 3 goals in 13 games
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +120 to score
Wild vs. Stars
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- Kaprizov's stats: 5 goals in 14 games
Carter Verhaeghe (Panthers) +130 to score
Panthers vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- Verhaeghe's stats: 5 goals in 13 games
Aleksander Barkov Jr. (Panthers) +155 to score
Panthers vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- Barkov's stats: 5 goals in 12 games
Connor Bedard (Blackhawks) +180 to score
Blackhawks vs. Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- Bedard's stats: 7 goals in 12 games
Jason Robertson (Stars) +185 to score
Stars vs. Wild
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- Robertson's stats: 3 goals in 13 games
Roope Hintz (Stars) +195 to score
Stars vs. Wild
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- Hintz's stats: 5 goals in 12 games
Joel Eriksson Ek (Wild) +210 to score
Wild vs. Stars
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- Eriksson Ek's stats: 8 goals in 14 games
Matthew Boldy (Wild) +210 to score
Wild vs. Stars
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- Boldy's stats: 1 goal in 7 games
