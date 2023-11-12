Sportsbooks give the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) the advantage on Sunday, November 12, 2023 against the Green Bay Packers (3-5). Pittsburgh is favored by 3 points. The game's over/under has been listed at 39 points.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Steelers as they prepare for this matchup against the Packers. Before the Packers meet the Steelers, check out their recent betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pittsburgh Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Steelers (-3) 39 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Steelers (-3) 38.5 -178 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 10 Odds

Green Bay vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Packers vs. Steelers Betting Insights

Green Bay is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Packers are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3-point underdog or greater this year.

This year, three of Green Bay's eight games have hit the over.

Pittsburgh has gone 5-3-0 ATS this season.

The Steelers have one win ATS (1-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.

In Pittsburgh's eight games with a set total, one has hit the over (12.5%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.