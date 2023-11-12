Will Taylor Raddysh Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 12?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Taylor Raddysh find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Taylor Raddysh score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Raddysh stats and insights
- In two of 12 games this season, Raddysh has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Raddysh has no points on the power play.
- He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 37 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
