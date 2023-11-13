The Milwaukee Bucks (5-4) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (4-6) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under is 228.5 for the matchup.

Bulls vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -7.5 228.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 228.5 points just twice this season.

The average total for Chicago's games this season is 223.2 points, 5.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Chicago has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

The Bulls have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.

Chicago has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

Bulls vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 7 77.8% 115.7 225.6 119.3 232.6 229.7 Bulls 2 20% 109.9 225.6 113.3 232.6 220.3

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (2-4-0). Away, it is .250 (1-3-0).

The Bulls put up an average of 109.9 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 119.3 the Bucks allow.

Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bulls and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 3-7 0-1 6-4 Bucks 1-8 1-1 6-3

Bulls vs. Bucks Point Insights

Bulls Bucks 109.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.7 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-4 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 119.3 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 3-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-1 4-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-0

