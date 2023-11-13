The Milwaukee Bucks (5-4) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (4-6) on November 13, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (48.1%).

Chicago is 2-1 when it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 28th.

The Bulls' 109.9 points per game are 9.4 fewer points than the 119.3 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls score more points per game at home (113.2) than on the road (105.0), and also give up fewer points at home (112.2) than away (115.0).

Chicago is giving up fewer points at home (112.2 per game) than on the road (115.0).

The Bulls pick up 3.3 more assists per game at home (23.8) than on the road (20.5).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Injuries