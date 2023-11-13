DeMar DeRozan and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks square off at Fiserv Forum on Monday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

BSWI and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +124)

Monday's over/under for DeRozan is 21.5 points, 1.8 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Monday.

DeRozan's assist average -- 3.3 -- is 2.2 lower than Monday's prop bet (5.5).

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +132)

The 16.5-point total set for Nikola Vucevic on Monday is 2.0 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Monday's game (10.5).

Vucevic has averaged 2.3 assists per game, 1.2 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: +106)

The 23.5-point total set for Zach LaVine on Monday is 1.0 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 1.0 more rebound than his prop bet Monday of 3.5.

LaVine's assists average -- 1.3 -- is 2.2 lower than Monday's prop bet.

His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his prop bet total on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -128)

Antetokounmpo's 24.5 points per game average is 4.0 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Monday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game this year, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +132)

The 24.5-point prop bet for Damian Lillard on Monday is 2.0 higher than his season scoring average (22.5).

He has collected six rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Lillard has collected 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 lower than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

He has knocked down three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Monday.

