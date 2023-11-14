How to Watch Creighton vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) take on the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- In games Creighton shot higher than 47.4% from the field, it went 14-3 overall.
- The Hawkeyes ranked 65th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bluejays finished 41st.
- Last year, the Bluejays recorded 76.4 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes allowed.
- When Creighton totaled more than 74.7 points last season, it went 14-4.
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes shot at a 45.3% clip from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays averaged.
- Iowa put together a 17-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bluejays finished 278th.
- The Hawkeyes scored 11.7 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Bluejays gave up (68.4).
- Iowa went 14-4 last season when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Creighton put up 6.8 more points per game (79.3) than it did in road games (72.5).
- The Bluejays allowed 62.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.6 away from home.
- Creighton sunk 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- Iowa put up more points at home (89.8 per game) than on the road (69.9) last season.
- The Hawkeyes conceded 76.0 points per game at home last season, and 72.0 away.
- At home, Iowa sunk 10.0 treys per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 105-54
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/11/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 89-60
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/14/2023
|Iowa
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/18/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/22/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|T-Mobile Center
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|North Dakota
|W 110-68
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/10/2023
|Alabama State
|W 98-67
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|LionTree Arena
