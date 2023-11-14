The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) take the court against the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Iowa vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes shot 45.3% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 42.2% the Bluejays' opponents shot last season.

Iowa put together a 17-6 straight up record in games it shot above 42.2% from the field.

The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bluejays finished 278th.

The Hawkeyes scored 11.7 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Bluejays allowed their opponents to score (68.4).

Iowa went 18-6 last season when it scored more than 68.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

Iowa put up more points at home (89.8 per game) than away (69.9) last season.

In 2022-23, the Hawkeyes allowed four more points per game at home (76) than on the road (72).

At home, Iowa made 10 triples per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Upcoming Schedule