The Chicago Bulls (4-7) play the Orlando Magic (5-5) as only 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.

Bulls vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

NBCS-CHI and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 111 - Bulls 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 2.5)

Magic (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-2.9)

Magic (-2.9) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



Over (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.9

The Bulls (4-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 36.4% of the time, 33.6% less often than the Magic (7-3-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Chicago (2-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (33.3%) than Orlando (3-2) does as the underdog (60%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Chicago does it better (54.5% of the time) than Orlando (30%).

The Bulls have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-3) this season, higher than the .286 winning percentage for the Magic as a moneyline underdog (2-5).

Bulls Performance Insights

On offense, the Bulls are posting 109.8 points per game (24th-ranked in league). They are allowing 113.7 points per contest at the other end of the court (16th-ranked).

Chicago has been falling short in terms of rebounding this season, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA in rebounds per game (41.3) and second-worst in rebounds allowed per game (48.8).

In terms of assists, the Bulls are dishing out only 22.6 assists per contest (fourth-worst in league).

Chicago has been thriving when it comes to turnovers this season, ranking best in the NBA in turnovers per game (10.6) and fifth-best in forced turnovers per contest (15.8).

The Bulls are making 11.2 threes per game (24th-ranked in league). They have a 34.9% shooting percentage (20th-ranked) from downtown.

