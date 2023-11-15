Bulls vs. Magic November 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Orlando Magic (2-2), on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at United Center, play the Chicago Bulls (2-3). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.
Bulls vs. Magic Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSFL
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan averages 23.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the field.
- Nikola Vucevic averages 14.5 points, 2.3 assists and 10.5 rebounds per game.
- Zach LaVine averages 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Alex Caruso posts 7.3 points, 6.0 boards and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per game.
- Coby White puts up 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 30.8% from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per game.
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero put up 20.0 points, 6.9 boards and 3.7 assists last season, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 29.8% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per contest.
- Franz Wagner recorded 18.6 points, 3.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
- Markelle Fultz averaged 14.0 points, 5.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds.
- Wendell Carter Jr.'s stats last season were 15.2 points, 8.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 52.6% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.
- Cole Anthony posted 13.0 points, 3.9 assists and 4.8 boards.
Bulls vs. Magic Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bulls
|Magic
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|111.4
|111.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.0
|49.0%
|Field Goal %
|47.0%
|36.1%
|Three Point %
|34.6%
