Player prop bet odds for Franz Wagner and others are listed when the Chicago Bulls host the Orlando Magic at United Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center





NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: -120)

Wednesday's points prop for Nikola Vucevic is 20.5. That's 6.0 more than his season average.

He averages 1.0 less rebound than his prop bet Wednesday of 11.5.

Vucevic has picked up 2.3 assists per game, 1.2 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

He has connected on 0.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -125)

Zach LaVine's 24.5 points per game are 2.0 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Wednesday's game (4.5).

LaVine's assist average -- 1.3 -- is 3.2 lower than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).

LaVine averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -147)

Wagner's 21 points per game are 1.5 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 4.5 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Wagner has dished out 2.5 assists per game, which is 1.0 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Wagner has knocked down three three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.