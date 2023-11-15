Top Player Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Kings on November 15, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers host the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Domantas Sabonis and others in this contest.
Lakers vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs Kings Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|17.5 (Over: -118)
|12.5 (Over: -108)
|6.5 (Over: -147)
- Wednesday's prop bet for Sabonis is 17.5 points, 0.2 fewer than his season average.
- He averages 2.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 12.5).
- Sabonis averages 5.7 assists, 0.8 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
Keegan Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -125)
|6.5 (Over: +104)
|2.5 (Over: -132)
- Wednesday's points prop bet for Keegan Murray is 14.5 points. That is 1.5 fewer than his season average of 16.
- His per-game rebound average of 7.7 is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (6.5).
- Murray has connected on 3.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
