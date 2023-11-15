MVC teams are on Wednesday's college basketball schedule for five games, including the Wichita State Shockers playing the Belmont Bruins.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Illinois State Redbirds 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Evansville Purple Aces 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Southern Illinois Salukis 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Wichita State Shockers at Belmont Bruins 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Missouri State Bears at Saint Louis Billikens 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow MVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!