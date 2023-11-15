Nikola Vucevic will hope to make a difference for the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Orlando Magic.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 118-109 loss against the Bucks, Vucevic totaled 26 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

With prop bets available for Vucevic, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-111)

Over 20.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-115)

Over 11.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-102)

Over 3.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-118)

Looking to bet on one or more of Vucevic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 114 points per game last year made the Magic the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Magic gave up 42 rebounds per game last year, seventh in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 25.9 assists last year, the Magic were the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Magic were ranked 25th in the league last year, giving up 13 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 34 13 13 1 1 0 2 1/28/2023 39 26 13 5 2 2 0 11/18/2022 33 14 16 7 0 3 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.