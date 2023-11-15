The Chicago Bulls, Torrey Craig included, match up versus the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Craig had eight points and 12 rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 118-109 loss against the Bucks.

In this piece we'll examine Craig's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Torrey Craig Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+108)

Over 6.5 (+108) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Craig's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Magic gave up 114.0 points per contest last year, 15th in the NBA.

On the glass, the Magic allowed 42.0 rebounds per game last year, seventh in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Magic were 19th in the league defensively last year, giving up 25.9 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Magic were 25th in the NBA last year, allowing 13.0 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Torrey Craig vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 25 9 5 2 3 1 1 11/11/2022 35 9 4 1 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.