Blackhawks vs. Lightning Injury Report Today - November 16
Here's a look at the injury report for the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8), which currently has six players listed on it, as the Blackhawks prepare for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4) at United Center on Thursday, November 16 at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Jarred Tinordi
|D
|Out
|Oblique
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Erik Cernak
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks have 34 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.
- Chicago has given up 45 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 15th in the NHL.
- Their -11 goal differential is 25th in the league.
Lightning Season Insights
- Tampa Bay's 53 total goals (3.3 per game) rank sixth in the league.
- Its goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blackhawks vs. Lightning Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-185)
|Blackhawks (+150)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.