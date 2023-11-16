How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4) -- who've lost three in a row -- visit the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Blackhawks' game against the Lightning can be watched on ESPN+ and Hulu, so tune in to catch the action.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks vs Lightning Additional Info
|Lightning vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Lightning vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Lightning vs Blackhawks Player Props
|Lightning vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blackhawks vs. Lightning Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|Blackhawks
|5-3 CHI
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 45 goals conceded (3.5 per game) is 12th in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 34 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|13
|9
|4
|13
|5
|7
|38.4%
|Nick Foligno
|13
|2
|6
|8
|4
|12
|47.5%
|Corey Perry
|13
|3
|5
|8
|7
|3
|-
|Ryan Donato
|13
|3
|4
|7
|5
|11
|40%
|Seth Jones
|13
|0
|6
|6
|9
|3
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have allowed 59 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Lightning's 53 total goals (3.3 per game) rank seventh in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Lightning have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|15
|11
|12
|23
|13
|9
|0%
|Brayden Point
|16
|6
|12
|18
|5
|5
|46.5%
|Victor Hedman
|16
|3
|14
|17
|12
|3
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|16
|7
|8
|15
|5
|5
|50%
|Steven Stamkos
|14
|5
|10
|15
|6
|2
|50.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.