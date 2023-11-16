The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4) -- who've lost three in a row -- visit the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Blackhawks' game against the Lightning can be watched on ESPN+ and Hulu, so tune in to catch the action.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs Lightning Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/9/2023 Lightning Blackhawks 5-3 CHI

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 45 goals conceded (3.5 per game) is 12th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 34 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 13 9 4 13 5 7 38.4% Nick Foligno 13 2 6 8 4 12 47.5% Corey Perry 13 3 5 8 7 3 - Ryan Donato 13 3 4 7 5 11 40% Seth Jones 13 0 6 6 9 3 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have allowed 59 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in NHL action in goals against.

The Lightning's 53 total goals (3.3 per game) rank seventh in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Lightning have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that span.

Lightning Key Players