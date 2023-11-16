The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4, on a three-game losing streak) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8) at United Center. The matchup on Thursday, November 16 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-190) Blackhawks (+155) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

This season the Blackhawks have been an underdog 13 times, and won five, or 38.5%, of those games.

Chicago is 5-7 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this outing implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.

Chicago has played six games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Blackhawks vs Lightning Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 53 (7th) Goals 34 (30th) 59 (29th) Goals Allowed 45 (12th) 16 (4th) Power Play Goals 5 (28th) 7 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (12th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Chicago went 5-5-0 against the spread and 4-6-0 straight up.

Six of Chicago's past 10 games have hit the over.

The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.9 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.

The Blackhawks' 34 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks have allowed 45 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 12th.

Their -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.

