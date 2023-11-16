On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Connor Bedard going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Bedard stats and insights

Bedard has scored in seven of 13 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has scored two goals on five shots.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 20.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 59 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Bedard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 19:54 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 4 2 2 17:55 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:54 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:19 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 18:30 Away L 8-1 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 19:15 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:08 Home L 3-0 10/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:26 Home L 5-3 10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 4-0 10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:35 Away W 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

