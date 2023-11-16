Thursday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) squaring off against the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET (on November 16). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 73-57 victory as our model heavily favors Iowa.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Hawkeyes secured a 94-53 victory over Northern Iowa.

Iowa vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Iowa vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 73, Kansas State 57

Other Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawkeyes' +589 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 71.8 per contest (331st in college basketball).

In conference games last year, Iowa averaged more points per game (89.2) than its season average (87.3).

The Hawkeyes scored 89.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.5 more points than they averaged in road games (85.9).

Defensively Iowa was better in home games last season, surrendering 65.0 points per game, compared to 78.5 away from home.

