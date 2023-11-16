Thursday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) against the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-57 in favor of Iowa, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 16.

Their last time out, the Hawkeyes won on Sunday 94-53 against Northern Iowa.

Iowa vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: FOX Sports 1

Iowa vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 73, Kansas State 57

Other Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawkeyes outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game last season, with a +589 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) and allowed 71.8 per contest (331st in college basketball).

On offense, Iowa averaged 89.2 points per game last season in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (87.3 points per game) was 1.9 PPG lower.

When playing at home, the Hawkeyes scored 3.5 more points per game last year (89.4) than they did when playing on the road (85.9).

When playing at home, Iowa allowed 13.5 fewer points per game (65.0) than when playing on the road (78.5).

