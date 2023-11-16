How to Watch the Iowa vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) hope to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Iowa vs. Kansas State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats scored only 1.7 fewer points per game last year (70.1) than the Hawkeyes gave up (71.8).
- When Kansas State gave up fewer than 87.3 points last season, it went 16-14.
- Last year, the Hawkeyes put up 87.3 points per game, 20 more points than the 67.3 the Wildcats gave up.
- When Iowa put up more than 67.3 points last season, it went 23-6.
- The Hawkeyes shot 51.1% from the field last season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- The Wildcats' 40% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes gave up to their opponents (40.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 102-46
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/9/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 80-76
|Spectrum Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|W 94-53
|McLeod Center
|11/16/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/19/2023
|Drake
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/24/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Hertz Arena
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Presbyterian
|W 69-35
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|@ Little Rock
|W 77-39
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/19/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Hertz Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.